Palo Alto, San Jose mayors pledge to uphold Paris climate accord
Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff in 2013 unveils a display that explains the plantings in the city's new demonstration garden at city hall, meant to show "how gardens can be both environmentally-smart and gorgeous, too," according to a press release. Mayors across the Bay Area, including Palo Alto and San Jose, declared Thursday that they will "adopt, honor and uphold" the goals of the Paris climate accord despite President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the agreement.
