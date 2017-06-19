Palo Alto public art honored
"Conversation" by Susan Narduli is permanently installed at the Palo Alto City Hall. Image courtesy of City of Palo Alto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|52 min
|Main Street
|7
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|6 hr
|Cain
|1
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|14 hr
|Had Enough
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Instant Karma
|283
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC