Palo Alto: Pot ban likely to continue another year
Palo Alto's ban on outdoor marijuana cultivation likely will be extended through 2018, or at least until city leaders sort out some policies. If Palo Alto does not prohibit commercial cultivation by Jan. 1, marijuana businesses can get a state-issued license and open here, according to deputy city attorney Tim Shimizu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Ron
|290
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC