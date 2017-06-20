Palo Alto OKs new parking permit prog...

Palo Alto OKs new parking permit program for Southgate residents

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Residents of the Southgate neighborhood near Palo Alto High School petitioned for a residential parking permit district that would limit the number of hours non-residents can park in the area. Paly students and employees park in the neighborhood, reducing some streets to one-way traffic and causing a shortage of spaces, residents say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 22 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 22 hr Andora 4
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Mon Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Cuba
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC