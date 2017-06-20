Palo Alto OKs new parking permit program for Southgate residents
Residents of the Southgate neighborhood near Palo Alto High School petitioned for a residential parking permit district that would limit the number of hours non-residents can park in the area. Paly students and employees park in the neighborhood, reducing some streets to one-way traffic and causing a shortage of spaces, residents say.
