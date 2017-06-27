Palo Alto considers funding traffic r...

Palo Alto considers funding traffic reduction with parking fees

Monday Read more: Green Caltrain

On Tuesday night at a meeting starting at 5pm, Palo Alto Council is considering a budget that increases the cost of employee parking permits to a level that is more competitive with nearby cities, but still much less than the cost of common transit passes. The parking increases would fund the Transportation Management Association 's programs to help downtown workers commute without driving, lowering parking demand and traffic.

Palo Alto, CA

