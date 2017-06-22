Palo Alto: Budget shortfall forces sc...

Palo Alto: Budget shortfall forces school board to cut positions, restructure others

San Jose Mercury News

Palo Alto Unified School District board members unanimously approved a 2017-18 budget Tuesday that includes $4.4 million worth of cuts resulting in the elimination, consolidation or reassignment of dozens of employee positions and programs. The reductions will cut district-wide, involving everyone from technology managers to clerical staff to a principal on special assignment to parent volunteer coordinators.

