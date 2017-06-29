Palo Alto budget has parking fee hike, cuts to fire expenses

Despite objections from some residents, the Palo Alto City Council approved a 2017-18 budget Monday that more than doubles parking fees for annual permit holders, cuts Fire Department expenses and postpones discussion on how to pay down unfunded employee pensions. The council voted 8-1 to approve a $672.2 million budget, which includes $210 million for the general fund that covers operating expenses.

