OU awarded $161 million NASA contract for first-of-its-kind Earth science mission

IMAGE: Berrien Moore will lead the development of the Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory, which will monitor plant health and vegetation stress throughout the Americas. view The University of Oklahoma has been awarded an eight-year, $161 million NASA contract for a first-of-its-kind Earth science mission that will extend our nation's lead in measuring key carbon-based greenhouse gases and vegetation health from space to advance understanding of Earth's natural exchanges of carbon between land, atmosphere and ocean.

