Origins of Sun's swirling spicules discovered
For the first time, a computer simulation -- so detailed it took a full year to run -- shows how spicules form, helping scientists understand how spicules can break free of the sun's surface and surge upward so quickly. At any given moment, as many as 10 million wild jets of solar material burst from the sun's surface.
