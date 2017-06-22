Opinion: Leftover prescription meds can be poison; treat accordingly
Over the years we become increasingly dependent upon the benefits of prescription drugs and other medications to relieve pain, treat illnesses and save lives. Yet, when no longer needed, these same medications can turn deadly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Epidemic
|293
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 20
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 20
|Andora
|4
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC