New system would help deter suicides on tracks

As Palo Alto's system for keeping pedestrians off the Caltrain tracks continues to evolve, city officials are shifting their focus from human monitors stationed at the tracks to computer monitors broadcasting camera footage to a distant site. The City Council approved on Monday night a $1.4 million contract with the company G4S Secure Integration to design and construct a video-management system that would monitor tracks and transmit footage to a remote location, where it would be monitored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.