New housing for Jewish millennials

New housing for Jewish millennials

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SAN FRANCISCO >> Moishe House announced today that it will open a new house in San Francisco's rapidly-growing “NOPA” neighborhood to build a community for post-college Jewish young adults. The house's new residents will host their first program called “Meet the NoPa Shabbat” on Friday, June 9. Moishe House San Francisco-NOPA will create a hub for young Jewish life in the San Francisco Bay Area and will be home to three dynamic residents - Stefanie Adler, 23, Sam Gutin, 24, and Kyla Sokoll-Ward, 24 - who are passionate about the creating Jewish community, health and wellness, the outdoors, and expanding their personal and professional networks in an intentional community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 16 hr Ron 274
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 9 Suzy Q 3
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC