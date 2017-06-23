Milpitas Fire Department joins county's Wildfire Exercise 2017
On June 12 to 14, City of Palo Alto and its fire department hosted the Santa Clara County 2017 Annual Wildfire Exercise in preparation of fire season. Fire Agencies throughout the county participated in this three day exercise at Foothills Park in Palo Alto.
