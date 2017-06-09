Medable Launches Synapse, a Fully Integrated Clinical Care App Platform Using CareKit
Medable Inc. --the leading app and analytics platform for healthcare--today announced the release of Synapse, the first cloud solution to enable Apple's new CareKit Bridge APIs for real time health management on iOS. Synapse enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly launch CareKit apps for not only their patients but now for their care teams.
