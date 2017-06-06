Man arrested for alleged intent to kill doctors
Yue Chen, 58, of Visalia, is suspected of planning to kill three doctors after he became upset with his medical condition and medical treatment he received from them. Photo courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|15 hr
|Frank
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Frank
|268
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|20 hr
|un agenda 21
|11
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC