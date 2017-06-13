Law zooms in on surveillance technology
On Tuesday night, they focused on the downside: the difficulty of retaining privacy in a world of drones, body cameras and license-plate readers. To address concerns about new technology, the City Council last year kicked off the process of creating an ordinance that governs how the city uses "surveillance technology" -- a broad and somewhat nebulous category that includes both existing devices and those that hadn't yet been invented.
