How Ho Fan, the poet with a camera, found his calling
Unusually for a famous photographer, Fan Ho only ever owned one camera, a classic Rolleiflex 3.5 A that he used as a young man. Ho was no ordinary photographer, though, and for many decades he was better known in Hong Kong as an actor and a movie director than for the distinctive monochrome images taken with that old camera on the streets of the city.
