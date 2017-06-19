Houzz gathers $400 mln Series E
Palo Alto, California-based Houzz Inc , a home remodeling and design platform, has raised $400 million in Series E financing. ICONIQ Capital led the round with participation from other investors that included Wellington Management Company, Sequoia, Zeev Ventures and GGV Capital.
