Houzz gathers $400 mln Series E

55 min ago Read more: PE Hub

Palo Alto, California-based Houzz Inc , a home remodeling and design platform, has raised $400 million in Series E financing. ICONIQ Capital led the round with participation from other investors that included Wellington Management Company, Sequoia, Zeev Ventures and GGV Capital.

