Home front: tag sale; picking a new lawn
Gamble Garden will be hosting a "tag sale" on June 10, 2017 featuring gently used garden-related goods, antiques and other items. Weekly file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|2 hr
|ed de bevick
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Tue
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC