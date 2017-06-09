High-end restaurant sparks debate ove...

High-end restaurant sparks debate over outdoor seating

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

When Anthony Secviar and Dennis Kelly, alums of three-Michelin-starred restaurant The French Laundry in Yountville, decided three years ago to open a "world-class" restaurant on Palo Alto's California Avenue, they didn't expect to find themselves ensnared in intense zoning debates. But that's exactly what they say has happened in their quest to open their establishment, called ProtA©gA© .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Dino 272
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 7 hr Suzy Q 3
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Wed Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC