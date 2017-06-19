Here's how to get around on Pride wee...

Here's how to get around on Pride weekend

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco Pride, one of the world's largest such celebrations, officially starts Saturday with a rally at Civic Center Plaza at noon. Preparations have been long in the making for the 47th annual weekend of pride, with more than 1 million people expected to gather in the city from around the Bay Area and from across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Opinion 298
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Fri MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Fri MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri MsAngelo 10
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) Fri Suus 12
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC