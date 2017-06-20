Heat wave this week prompts weather a...

Heat wave this week prompts weather advisory, Flex alert

A heat advisory for the Bay Area issued by the National Weather Service has been extended through 9 p.m. Thursday as sweltering temperatures continue to stay in the forecast. Santa Clara County and the rest of the region are expected to see above normal temperatures and record heat is predicted for large parts of the state, county officials said.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at June 21 at 8:55PM PDT

