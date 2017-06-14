Hazelcast Enhances Real-Time Stream Processing Engine
In-memory data grid specialist Hazelcast Inc. yesterday the release of an updated version of its relatively new distributed processing engine for Big Data streams. Hazelcast Jet 0.4 comes with several new capabilities, including event-time processing with tumbling, sliding and session windowing.
