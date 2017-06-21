Grenville Strategic Royalty Announces USD$500,000 Royalty Agreement with Frequentz, Inc.

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. today announced it has signed a royalty purchase agreement with Frequentz, Inc. to provide USD$500,000 in growth capital. Based in Palo Alto, CA, Frequentz is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain traceability and information management solutions, serving some of the world's largest food and life sciences distributors and manufacturers.

