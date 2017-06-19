Gabe Grunewald Will Race the National Championships

Just when she thought her track season was over, Gabriele Grunewald received word on Friday that she's been accepted into the 1500-meter field at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, which begin on Thursday in Sacramento, California. Grunewald has been pushing her way through the track season trying to achieve the 4:09.50 qualifying time for the national championships while undergoing treatment for adenoid cystic carcinoma.

