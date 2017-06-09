Film project highlights Greenmeadow, screens June 10
Dancers Angel Acuna and Chelsea Zeffiro perform in the background during a party in the Eichler home of Anne Deierlein as part of the "California Living Project II: Palo Alto," a collaborative art collaboration with Greenmeadow neighborhood residents, which is debuting June 10. Photo courtesy Nate Page. The front walls of 16 Eichler homes in Palo Alto's Greenmeadow neighborhood will become movie screens on June 10, showing films of the indoor activities of residents in an innovative art installation that will debut at sundown.
