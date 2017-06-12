Female chronic pain sufferers who catastrophize more likely to take prescribed opioids
Female chronic pain sufferers who catastrophize, a psychological condition in which pain is exaggerated or irrationally focused on, not only report greater pain intensity, but are more likely to be taking prescribed opioids than men with the same condition, according to a study published Online First in Anesthesiology , the peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists .
