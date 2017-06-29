Fairmeadow's friendliness draws peopl...

Fairmeadow's friendliness draws people in

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Nessa Kmetec and Malu Aiyer relax in the shade after climbing up a tree limb at Mitchell Park on June 27, 2017. Mitchell Park is located adjacent to the Fairmeadow neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 14 min Stiffed 118
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 49 min Stiffed 7
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 51 min Stiffed 12
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries 23 hr Chek99 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Kelly 299
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC