Ex-CEO sentenced to 6 months in jail for domestic violence
A group of organizations against domestic violence gathered outside the Palo Alto Courthouse where Abhishek Gattani, co-founder of the startup Cuberon, was scheduled for a court hearing on May 18, 2017. Gattani was sentenced on Thursday to six months in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|1 hr
|BigT
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|11 hr
|Banger
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|11 hr
|Banger
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Banger
|282
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC