Elon Musk to quit Trump's advisory co...

Elon Musk to quit Trump's advisory councils

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Iol.co.za

Palo Alto, California - SA-born Tesla founder Elon Musk has expressed his intention to leave White House advisory councils after US President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump decided to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement designed to fight climate change despite entreaties from US allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 12 hr un agenda 21 10
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr Lady Godiva 267
Too Many Deletions Fri Melissa 3
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... May 30 LeMar 3
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC