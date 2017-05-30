Elon Musk to quit Trump's advisory councils

Palo Alto, California - SA-born Tesla founder Elon Musk has expressed his intention to leave White House advisory councils after US President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump decided to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement designed to fight climate change despite entreaties from US allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

