Early Care by Cardiologist May Lower Stroke Risk for A-Fib Patients
Patients with a common heart rhythm disorder who receive a cardiologist's care soon after diagnosis are less likely to suffer a stroke, a new study finds. Atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, is an irregular, often rapid heart rate that increases the risk of stroke and other complications.
