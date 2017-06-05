Did a house in Palo Alto really just sell for $30 million?
County records show on May 18 someone named Audrey Scott, trustee for the Jones Family Trust, paid a whopping $30,000,000 for the four-bedroom, seven-bath home at 1007 Cowper Street in Palo Alto's uber-desirable "Professorville" neighborhood. Yes, houses in San Francisco and exclusive Bay Area towns like Atherton and Woodside have sold for $20 million and more before.
