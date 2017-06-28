China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
There are 1 comment on the Bloomberg story from 20 hrs ago, titled China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries. In it, Bloomberg reports that:
As Elon Musk races to finish building the world's biggest battery factory in the Nevada desert, China is poised to leave him in the dust. Chinese companies have plans for additional factories with the capacity to pump out more than 120 gigawatt-hours a year by 2021, according to a report published this week by Bloomberg Intelligence.
#1 11 hrs ago
The gigafactory will produce 150 Gigawatts a year. 35 was the first estimate 3 years ago.
