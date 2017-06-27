Celebratory trip home for Kenny Ortega: Hollywood producer to lead...
Also a director, choreographer and music producer, the Redwood City native has shaped performances on Michael Jackson's live performances, worked with big names such as Gene Kelly, Francis Ford Coppola and Barbra Streisand and more recently directed movies and scenes from the "High School Musical" film series. So it may not come as a surprise that the director of the parade scene many remember from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" will be leading Redwood City's Fourth of July parade as this year's grand marshal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|7 hr
|Chek99
|1
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Dimitri
|11
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC