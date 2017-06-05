Cancer patient charged with attempted...

Cancer patient charged with attempted murder over alleged plot to kill 3 doctors

1 hr ago

A California man diagnosed with stage IV cancer has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove hundreds of miles to kill three doctors who had previously treated him, according to police. Law enforcement agencies from across the state said they teamed up last week to thwart Yue Chen's alleged plot.

