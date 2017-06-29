Camp Fremont turns 100 in July
The Garden Theater, considered the hub for patients of the hospital at Camp Fremont, is shown circa 1918. The Army base, which opened in late 1917 during World War 1, on land that became Menlo Park, was instrumental in the formation of the city 10 years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|10 hr
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Billy Goat
|300
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|20 hr
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Wed
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC