Big downtown-upgrade open houses begin June 9

Palo Alto residents will have three chances to hear what the city has in mind for upgrading the downtown area for parking, pedestrian safety, bicycle access and infrastructure improvements such as water and gas starting this Friday, June 9. The open houses, part of the Upgrade Downtown project, will bring together residents with staff from each city department involved in the project. The multiple-year infrastructure and street improvement project will include water and gas pipe replacements, road repaving, traffic-signal enhancements, new curb extensions and ramps, potential bike lanes and a new downtown parking garage to be located at Hamilton Avenue and Waverley Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.