Automatic safety features in cars are no substitute for driver vigilance
A Tesla Model S P90D is on display at the new Tesla store in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. The auto industry is moving full throttle towards a time when cars drive themselves and I'm excited and optimistic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|57 min
|Ron
|290
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC