AT&T Foundry and Caltech plan Alliance for Quantum Technologies
The AT&T Foundry innovation centre in Palo Alto, California announced that it is teaming with the California Institute of Technology to form the Alliance for Quantum Technologies , with the aims of bringing together industry, government and academia to accelerate the development of quantum technology and to address practical applications. The collaboration will also establish a research and development program named INQNET , which will focus on meeting demand for capacity and security in communications leveraging advanced quantum networking technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|10 min
|Ron
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Tue
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC