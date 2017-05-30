AT&T Foundry and Caltech plan Alliance for Quantum Technologies

The AT&T Foundry innovation centre in Palo Alto, California announced that it is teaming with the California Institute of Technology to form the Alliance for Quantum Technologies , with the aims of bringing together industry, government and academia to accelerate the development of quantum technology and to address practical applications. The collaboration will also establish a research and development program named INQNET , which will focus on meeting demand for capacity and security in communications leveraging advanced quantum networking technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.