Artists challenge Palo Alto to imagine the future at Code:ART festival
Palo Alto residents enjoy the Murmur Wall by Future Cities Lab on Thursday, June 1, 2017, as part of the Code:ART festival sponsored by the city of Palo Alto. Dozens of strangers convened outside Palo Alto City Hall on Thursday afternoon to experiment with artist Tomo Saito's "Safe and Sound" interactive installation, where metal chairs arranged in a circle activate musical beats played through speakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|1 hr
|un agenda 21
|11
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Lady Godiva
|267
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|Melissa
|3
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC