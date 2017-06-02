Artists challenge Palo Alto to imagin...

Artists challenge Palo Alto to imagine the future at Code:ART festival

Palo Alto residents enjoy the Murmur Wall by Future Cities Lab on Thursday, June 1, 2017, as part of the Code:ART festival sponsored by the city of Palo Alto. Dozens of strangers convened outside Palo Alto City Hall on Thursday afternoon to experiment with artist Tomo Saito's "Safe and Sound" interactive installation, where metal chairs arranged in a circle activate musical beats played through speakers.

