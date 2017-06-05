America's $4.5 billion legal weed market surpasses these massive consumer markets
Legal marijuana comprises only about 10% of the total U.S. weed market, but it already eclipses total sales of foods like frozen pizza and services like music streaming, according to Alternet , who looks at other markets that will soon be dwarfed by weed sales. By comparison, Girl Scout cookies only bring in a paltry $776 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|7 hr
|un agenda 21
|10
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Lady Godiva
|267
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|Melissa
|3
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC