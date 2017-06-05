America's $4.5 billion legal weed mar...

America's $4.5 billion legal weed market surpasses these massive consumer markets

55 min ago Read more: Boing Boing

Legal marijuana comprises only about 10% of the total U.S. weed market, but it already eclipses total sales of foods like frozen pizza and services like music streaming, according to Alternet , who looks at other markets that will soon be dwarfed by weed sales. By comparison, Girl Scout cookies only bring in a paltry $776 million.

