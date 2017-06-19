Action Alert: Contact Palo Alto City ...

Action Alert: Contact Palo Alto City Council to Support Funding Bike Boulevards

19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition

Please email [email protected] NOW with your support for bike boulevards funding and Safe Routes to School programs to ensure that they will continue being funded through next year. You can also attend one of the next two meetings, at which these items will be on the agendas.

