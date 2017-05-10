World's Fastest Movies Capture Molecu...

World's Fastest Movies Capture Molecules in Motion

18 hrs ago

New movies of drug proteins or photosynthesis in action, shot in millionths of a billionth of a second, show how the molecules work - or fail Burrowed deep under the foothills near Palo Alto, Calif., scientists scurried through an underground laboratory, making final preparations for a series of explosions. Their plan: blow up tiny crystals of proteins that could reveal one of nature's best-kept secrets - how plant photosynthesis turns light into chemical energy.

