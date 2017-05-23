Woodside: Village Bakery & Cafe plans...

Woodside: Village Bakery & Cafe plans July opening

If things go as expected, a new restaurant - The Village Bakery & Cafe - will open in Woodside at 3052 Woodside Road in the third week of July. Once the home of the Woodside Bakery & Cafe, the new outfit with the similar name will have a menu focused on "simple elegant American food," including organic vegetables, artisanal pizza and roast chicken, owner Tim Stannard told the Almanac in May 2016.

