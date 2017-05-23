Woodside: Village Bakery & Cafe plans July opening

If things go as expected, a new restaurant - The Village Bakery & Cafe - will open in Woodside at 3052 Woodside Road in the third week of July. Once the home of the Woodside Bakery & Cafe, the new outfit with the similar name will have a menu focused on "simple elegant American food," including organic vegetables, artisanal pizza and roast chicken, owner Tim Stannard told the Almanac in May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.