Woodside: Village Bakery & Cafe plans July opening
If things go as expected, a new restaurant - The Village Bakery & Cafe - will open in Woodside at 3052 Woodside Road in the third week of July. Once the home of the Woodside Bakery & Cafe, the new outfit with the similar name will have a menu focused on "simple elegant American food," including organic vegetables, artisanal pizza and roast chicken, owner Tim Stannard told the Almanac in May 2016.
