Watsonville airlift team hosts full-s...

Watsonville airlift team hosts full-scale training

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

An aircraft takes off for a cargo transport exercise at the Watsonville Municipal Airport on Saturday as the Watsonville Emergency Airlift Command Team volunteer team practices a full-scale earthquake response simulation. WATSONVILLE >> Looking down from 3,000 feet, Watsonville and the Santa Cruz Mountains lacked the appearance of terrain ravaged by a natural disaster Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 hr FYI 249
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Sat Mark Suckinburger 2
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 12 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... May 10 Solarman 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC