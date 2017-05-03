Two 'Swan Lakes' set for Saturday bef...

Two 'Swan Lakes' set for Saturday before Mother's Day

The New Ballet of San Jose is to debut "Swan Lake" and "My Very First Ballet: Swan Lake" at California Theatre over Mother's Day weekend, dancing to Tchaikovsky's score as performed by the Palo Alto Philharmonic, conducted by Thomas Shoebotham. "'Swan Lake' is a classic - a dramatic, sweeping story of love and betrayal," said Dalia Rawson, executive director of The New Ballet.

