Two 'Swan Lakes' set for Saturday before Mother's Day
The New Ballet of San Jose is to debut "Swan Lake" and "My Very First Ballet: Swan Lake" at California Theatre over Mother's Day weekend, dancing to Tchaikovsky's score as performed by the Palo Alto Philharmonic, conducted by Thomas Shoebotham. "'Swan Lake' is a classic - a dramatic, sweeping story of love and betrayal," said Dalia Rawson, executive director of The New Ballet.
