Elected officials from all corners of Santa Clara County gathered recently for a discussion that veered toward affordable housing but ended without agreement about how to provide it. At a town hall meeting April 23 co-hosted by resident group Better Cupertino, a panel consisting of Sunnyvale Councilman Michael Goldman, San Jose Councilman Chappie Jones, Palo Alto Councilwoman Lydia Kou and Cupertino Councilman Steven Scharf laid out challenges facing the region, from office space allocation to traffic.

