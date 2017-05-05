'Tower'ing figure

The rise and fall of Chef Jeremiah Tower, shown here in the kitchen, is examined in the documentary, 'Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent." Lydia Tenaglia's documentary "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent" looks at the life of local chef Jeremiah Tower, who is credited with developing the culinary style known as "California Cuisine" and had ties to Palo Alto during the 1990s when he opened a branch of his famed San Francisco Stars restaurant on Lytton Avenue during the height of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.