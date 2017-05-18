This Saturday: Palo Alto kicks off co...

This Saturday: Palo Alto kicks off community soulsearching on grade separations

On Saturday, May 20, the City of Palo Alto is kicking off a community process to consider options for the places where the Caltrain tracks cross the roadway. Separating the train tracks from the roads would improve safety and convenience for people driving cars, walking and bicycling.

