TheatreWorks Founder Robert Kelley Retires After 50 Years
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley will steps down at the conclusion of the 50th Anniversary season in 2020. Robert Kelley, the founding artistic director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley , a professional performing arts organization specializing in new works for the musical theater stage, has announced he will retire at the end of the company's 50th season, in 2020.
